The change in rhetoric reflects a growing weariness of the war in Ukraine, where opinion polls show growing support for negotiating a cease fire with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It also points to a growing recognition that Russia’s war machine has been able to put significantly more men and machines onto the battlefield and is pressing deeper into its much smaller neighbor. At the same time, Ukraine’s ability to combat Russia’s invasion depends heavily on Western support, which is entering an unpredictable phase with impending U.S. presidential elections.