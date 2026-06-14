Ukraine Targets Russian Chemical Plant, Fuel Depot in Strikes

Ukrainian forces targeted a Russian fertilizer and chemical plant in the Tula region and an oil storage facility in the Yaroslavl region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, the latest in a series of strikes deep within Russia.

The Azot plant in Tula carries out operations critical to Russia’s explosives capabilities, Zelenskyy said Sunday on X. Tula region Governor Dmitry Milyaev said wreckage from a drone fell on the territory of an industrial plant in Novomoskovsk, and the nature of the damage was being assessed, the Interfax news service reported.

Novomoskovsk is about 200 kilometers south of Moscow and some 660 km northeast of Kyiv.

Strikes in the Yaroslavl region northeast of Moscow hit fuel storage facilities, causing a fire, regional Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said, according to Interfax. Those facilities are owned by Russia’s State Reserves Agency. The region is about 1,000 km northeast of Kyiv.

Images on social media showed a large cloud of smoke blanketing the sky. Several airports temporarily restricted flights on Sunday, and road traffic between Yaroslavl and Moscow was disrupted, according to the state-run Tass news service.

Separately, one person died and eight were injured in the Oryol region of western Russia after a Ukrainian drone hit a residential building, regional Governor Andrey Klychkov said, according to Interfax.

Ukraine carried out the attacks “in response to Russia’s refusal to end this war,” Zelenskyy said on X. “We have offered the Russian leadership every possible format for negotiations – and the only response was continued aggression and attempts to expand it.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces intercepted 249 Ukrainian drones overnight across multiple regions and the Sea of Azov.

Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia attacked with 98 drones overnight, of which 91 were shot down.

On Saturday, a fire broke out at the Temryuk seaport in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region due to debris from a Ukrainian drone attack.

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