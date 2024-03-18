Ukraine targets Russian oil refinery in drone attack, disrupts electricity supplies
Ukraine sent drones to attack Russia, causing a fire at an oil refinery. Russia claimed it disrupted electricity near the border targeting Moscow on the final day of the presidential election.
Ukraine sent 35 drones to attack different places in Russia, causing a small fire at an oil refinery. Those were targeting Moscow and disrupting electricity supplies near the border, according to Russia’s statement on March 17, the final day of its presidential election.