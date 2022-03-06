Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ukraine to get more Starlink terminals: Volodymyr Zelenskiy after talking with Elon Musk

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appeals to Russians to stage protests over Russian forces' seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, during an address from Kyiv, Ukraine March 4, 2022 in this still image from video. Courtesty of Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
1 min read . 06:31 AM IST Livemint

  • Talked to Elon Musk. I'm grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds,' Zelenskiy tweeted. Musk said on Thursday that Starlink was the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he had spoken to SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and announced the country would receive more of its Starlink satellite internet terminals next week.

"Talked to Elon Musk. I'm grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds," Zelenskiy tweeted. Musk said on Thursday that Starlink was the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion.

Meanwhile, "As part of the constant dialogue, I had another conversation with @POTUS. The agenda included the issues of security, financial support for Ukraine, and the continuation of sanctions against Russia," Zelensky said in a tweet.

The White House press pool said the conversation between Biden and Zelensky lasted about half an hour.

On Thursday, Biden had received an update from Zelensky regarding the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine this evening to receive an update on the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant," said White House.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Zelensky after Bennett discussed the situation in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Saturday meeting in the Kremlin.

