Ukraine to get new military aid from US, Here's what it includes

This new military package includes more ammunition for the HIMARS rocket system, the Department of Defense said in a separate statement, adding that the assistance will also include anti-tank weapons, anti-radiation missiles known as HARMs, vehicles, and medical supplies.
Ukraine will get additional military assistance of $725 million from the United States, the State Department and Pentagon announced on Friday. This comes in the wake of Russia's brutal missile attacks on civilians across Ukraine, said Blinken as quoted by the news agency AFP.
In an official statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "The aid comes in the wake of Russia's brutal missile attacks on civilians across Ukraine, and the mounting evidence of atrocities by Russia's forces."
As per AFP reports, Blinken informed that it brings the total US military assistance to Ukraine to $18.3 billion since the start of President Joe Biden's administration here.
"We will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and independence with extraordinary courage and boundless determination," Blinken said.
"The capabilities we are delivering are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield for Ukraine," he added.
A key Russian official has recently warned that the West understands the consequences of Ukraine joining NATO and it is guaranteed that Ukraine's admission into NATO will escalate the current war to World War Three.
On September 30, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's bid to fast-track the process of NATO membership as Russian President Vladimir Putin formally proclaimed the annexation of 18% of the territory of Ukraine.
As all 30 members need to have a consensus regarding the inclusion of Ukraine, the membership of the country is not anywhere near for now.
The warning comes amid heavy shelling by Russia even in residential areas of Ukraine in reaction to what it claims as a “terrorist attack" by Ukrainian forces on the Kerch bridge, which connects the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula.
Russian President has several times warned of using nuclear weapons against any threat to Russia and even added that the warning must not be rejected as a ‘bluff’.
US President Joe Biden asserted that the world is facing the greatest threat of nuclear Armageddon since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.
