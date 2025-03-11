A Ukrainian delegation set to meet with America’s top diplomat in Saudi Arabia about ending the 3-year war with Russia will propose a ceasefire covering the Black Sea and long-range missile strikes, as well as the release of prisoners, two senior Ukrainian officials said Monday.

As reported by the Associated Press citing sources, the Ukrainian delegation is ready during the talks to sign an agreement with the United States on access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals — a deal that U.S. President Donald Trump is keen to secure.

Officials discussed confidence-building measures, although no further details were provided, in anticipation of the Ukrainian negotiating team's upcoming meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jeddah.

Kyiv is working to mend the fallout from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Feb. 28 visit to Washington, which resulted in an argument between Zelenskyy, former President Trump, and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office.

At stake is the military aid and intelligence previously provided by the United States, which had been crucial in supporting Ukraine during the war but is now on hold as Washington pushes for a peace agreement.

Rubio and Zelenskyy arrived in Saudi Arabia just hours apart on Monday, but they did not meet.

Zelenskyy met with the kingdom’s powerful crown prince Monday evening, with the president saying they “had a detailed discussion on the steps and conditions needed to end the war and secure a reliable and lasting peace.”

“Saudi Arabia provides a crucial platform for diplomacy, and we appreciate this,” Zelenskyy said online.

We had a detailed discussion on the steps and conditions needed to end the war and secure a reliable and lasting peace.