Ukraine to replace defence minister in wartime reshuffle -top lawmaker
Ukraine is all set to replace its Defence Minister with the chief of its military spy agency and a close aid of President Zelenskiy, Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine is set to replace Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov with the chief of its military spy agency, a close ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, in a reshuffle at the forefront of Ukraine's war campaign.
