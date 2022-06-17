Ukraine to scrap visa-free travel for Russians from 1 July

The move comes four months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine is scrapping visa-free entry for Russians and will require them to obtain visas from July 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"According to a decision that is planned by the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukraine will introduce a visa regime for Russian citizens from July 1, 2022," the Ukrainian president said.

"According to a decision that is planned by the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukraine will introduce a visa regime for Russian citizens from July 1, 2022," the Ukrainian president said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.