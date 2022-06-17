Ukraine to scrap visa-free travel for Russians from 1 July

Ukraine to scrap visa-free travel for Russians from 1 July1 min read . 05:11 PM IST
The move comes four months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Ukraine is scrapping visa-free entry for Russians and will require them to obtain visas from July 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday.
"According to a decision that is planned by the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukraine will introduce a visa regime for Russian citizens from July 1, 2022," the Ukrainian president said.
