Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Home / News / World /  Ukraine to scrap visa-free travel for Russians from 1 July

Ukraine to scrap visa-free travel for Russians from 1 July

‘Ukraine is introducing a visa regime for citizens of the Russian Federation,’ said Zelensky
1 min read . 05:11 PM ISTReuters

The move comes four months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ukraine is scrapping visa-free entry for Russians and will require them to obtain visas from July 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday.

"According to a decision that is planned by the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukraine will introduce a visa regime for Russian citizens from July 1, 2022," the Ukrainian president said. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.