Ukraine troops' counter move claims to have reached border with Russia. Watch video here

Ukraine troops' counter move claims to have reached border with Russia. Watch video here

Ukrainian soldiers Yashka and Olga embrace while the convoy makes a stop on its way to the eastern front, near Oleksandriya, Ukraine May 15, 2022. Picture taken May 15, 2022. REUTERS/Jorge Silva TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
2 min read . 07:42 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas

  • Recent intelligence reports that has emerged from the war situation between Russia and Ukraine have suggested that the Russian forces in the East of Ukraine had lost momentum and were significantly behind schedule

Recent intelligence reports that has emerged from the war situation between Russia and Ukraine have suggested that the Russian forces in the East of Ukraine had lost momentum and were significantly behind schedule. 

The defense ministry of United Kingdom shared an intelligence update where it mentioned that “Russian forces are increasingly constrained by degraded enabling capabilities, continued low morale and reduced combat effectiveness. Many of these capabilities cannot be quickly replaced or reconstituted, and are likely to continue to hinder Russian operations in Ukraine."

The intelligence report further stated that Russian forces are increasingly constrained by degraded enabling capabilities, continued low morale and reduced combat effectiveness. It also said that Russian forces have suffered losses of one-third of its ground force combat since February.

Asserting a prediction of the war, the UK Defense ministry has stated that Russia is unlikely to dramatically accelerate its rate of advance over the next 30 days.

Ukraine Soldiers reach border land with Russia

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Interior Ministry adviser Vadim Denisenko had earlier told a television network in the country that Kyiv's troops in the Kharkiv region had almost reached the border with Russia.

According to a Reuters report, Ukraine's defence ministry said in a Facebook post that the 227th Battalion of the 127th Brigade of Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces had reached the border with Russia, adding: "Together to victory!"

Ukraine's ex-ambassador to Austria has now shared a video on Twitter showing Ukrainian soldiers reaching the Ukraine-Russia border.

Olexander Scherba captioned the video, “Mr. President, we reached Ukraine's state border with the enemy state. Mr. President, we made it! Glory to #Ukraine! Glory to Heroes!""

At a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Berlin, Germany's Annalena Baerbock said it would provide military assistance "for as long as Ukraine needs this support for the self-defence of its country".

"Ukraine can win this war. Ukrainians are bravely defending their homeland," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg added.

Local officials in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv in the north have said Russian troops were withdrawing from the surrounding region amid Ukrainian counter-attacks.

