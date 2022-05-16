This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Recent intelligence reports that has emerged from the war situation between Russia and Ukraine have suggested that the Russian forces in the East of Ukraine had lost momentum and were significantly behind schedule
The defense ministry of United Kingdom shared an intelligence update where it mentioned that “Russian forces are increasingly constrained by degraded enabling capabilities, continued low morale and reduced combat effectiveness. Many of these capabilities cannot be quickly replaced or reconstituted, and are likely to continue to hinder Russian operations in Ukraine."
The intelligence report further stated that Russian forces are increasingly constrained by degraded enabling capabilities, continued low morale and reduced combat effectiveness. It also said that Russian forces have suffered losses of one-third of its ground force combat since February.
Asserting a prediction of the war, the UK Defense ministry has stated that Russia is unlikely to dramatically accelerate its rate of advance over the next 30 days.
Ukraine Soldiers reach border land with Russia
Meanwhile, Ukraine's Interior Ministry adviser Vadim Denisenko had earlier told a television network in the country that Kyiv's troops in the Kharkiv region had almost reached the border with Russia.
According to a Reuters report, Ukraine's defence ministry said in a Facebook post that the 227th Battalion of the 127th Brigade of Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces had reached the border with Russia, adding: "Together to victory!"
