Ukraine uses U.S.-provided missiles in Russia for first time
SummaryThe first strike, against an ammunition depot, comes days after the U.S. authorized the use of ATACMS on Russian territory.
KYIV , UKRAINE : Ukraine fired long-range missiles provided by the U.S. into Russia for the first time Tuesday, days after President Biden gave approval for their use despite Russian threats of retaliation.
