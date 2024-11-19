Explore

Ukraine uses U.S.-provided missiles in Russia for first time

Ian Lovett , The Wall Street Journal 1 min read 19 Nov 2024, 07:14 PM IST
An Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS, launched during joint military training between U.S. and South Korea in 2022. (Photo: YONHAP NEWS AGENCY/via REUTERS)
An Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS, launched during joint military training between U.S. and South Korea in 2022. (Photo: YONHAP NEWS AGENCY/via REUTERS)

Summary

The first strike, against an ammunition depot, comes days after the U.S. authorized the use of ATACMS on Russian territory.

KYIV , UKRAINE : Ukraine fired long-range missiles provided by the U.S. into Russia for the first time Tuesday, days after President Biden gave approval for their use despite Russian threats of retaliation.

Ukraine used the Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS, to strike an ammunition storage facility in Russia’s Bryansk region, a Ukrainian official said.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces said Tuesday that they had struck an arsenal near the town of Karachev at 2:30 a.m. local time, causing 12 secondary explosions and detonations. The official confirmed that the strike was carried out using ATACMS.

The Biden administration had long declined to authorize Ukraine’s use of ATACMS in Russia, citing concerns of escalation. ATACMS, a surface-to-surface missile system fired from a mobile launcher vehicle, can strike between 100 and 190 miles away, depending on the model of the system.

But the White House authorized the use of the missiles after thousands of North Korean troops were deployed to Russia’s Kursk region, where Moscow is seeking to oust Ukrainian forces that seized territory.

Write to Ian Lovett at ian.lovett@wsj.com

