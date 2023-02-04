Ukraine wants US to impose sanctions against India, here's WHY
Senior Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Merezhko urged the United States to impose secondary sanctions on China and India if they keep buying Russian energy.
As the Ukraine-Russia war nears the one year mark, a top official has called for sanctions to be imposed against India. Senior Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Merezhko urged the United States to impose secondary sanctions on China and India if they keep buying Russian energy. The official who heads the foreign affairs committee in Ukraine's parliament, also called for greater ties with Taiwan.
