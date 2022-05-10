This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Joe Biden said the US supports Ukrainians' 'fight to defend their country and their democracy against (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's brutal war' and the new measures will make it easier for Washington to send weapons and supplies to the government in Kyiv
President Joe Biden on Monday after signing the Lend-lease Act, a World War II measure used to boost US allies fighting Nazi Germany, said he’s worried that Russian President Vladimir Putin “doesn’t have a way out right now" of his war in Ukraine.
The US president said the US supports Ukrainians' "fight to defend their country and their democracy against (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's brutal war" and the new measures will make it easier for Washington to send weapons and supplies to the government in Kyiv.
The bill was introduced in the Senate by a bipartisan group including Texas Republican John Cornyn and Maryland Democrat Ben Cardin.
Biden also signaled that he is ready to make a political concession in Congress so that he can win rapid approval of a request for another $33 billion in funds for supporting Ukraine.
Earlier, he has separately asked Congress for $33 billion in aid to Ukraine, including several billion dollars for weapons and security assistance, but Republicans were dragging their heels on Covid-related expenses.
“Everyday Ukrainians pay with their lives," Biden said on Russia’s continuing attacks, adding that the legislation he signed at the White House would be another tool to aid the government in Kyiv.
"We cannot afford delay in this vital war effort," he said, urging that Congress get the Ukraine funding bill "to my desk right away."
“I’m signing a bill that provides another important tool in our effort to support the people of Ukraine," the president said.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US has been able to deliver weapons into the hands of the Ukrainian government within 72 hours after the president authorized them.
“We have cut through a lot of red tape," Blinken told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee late last month. “We want to make sure that we continue to drive this as effectively and efficiently as possible."
Meanwhile, In a tweet, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the measure, also harking back to the war against Germany.
"Today's signing of the law on Lend-lease is a historic step. I am convinced that we will win together again. And we will defend democracy in Ukraine. And in Europe. Like 77 years ago," Zelensky wrote.
