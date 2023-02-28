Ukraine war: Chinese firms make the most as global brands exit sanctions-hit Russia
The European Union and the US imposed their 10th round of sanctions on Monday - aimed at undercutting Russia's finances and military supplies for the conflict.
As the Russia-Ukraine broke out hundreds of global brand has announced plans to exit the country - at least in interim. And as stores downed their shutters or were replaced with local alternatives, Russians have been left scrambling for alternatives for everything from smartphones to cars. With the war now entering its second year with no end in sight, Chinese companies have emerged the surprise winners of the upheaval.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×