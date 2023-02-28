As the Russia-Ukraine broke out hundreds of global brand has announced plans to exit the country - at least in interim. And as stores downed their shutters or were replaced with local alternatives, Russians have been left scrambling for alternatives for everything from smartphones to cars. With the war now entering its second year with no end in sight, Chinese companies have emerged the surprise winners of the upheaval.

The European Union and the US imposed their 10th round of sanctions on Monday - aimed at undercutting Russia's finances and military supplies for the conflict. Moscow has dubbed the latest curbs 'absurd' insisting that the Western bloc was struggling to find more people and entities to punish.

Russian banks and politicians have played down the latest foreign sanctions on Russian lenders, promising speedy solutions to any problems with clients' foreign currency dealings.

But with many prominent brands refusing to associate with Russia, Chinese competitors such as smartphone giant Xiaomi and automaker Geely have seen a massive surge in sales.

According to data from Counterpoint Research devices from Xiaomi and Realme have replaced iPhones and Samsung Galaxies as top sellers. According to reports, Chinese manufacturers - somewhat popular even before the war - now account for 95% of the market.

A similar situation prevails in the automotive market with Chinese carmakers such as Chery, Great Wall Motor and Geely replacing BMW, Volkswagen and Mercedes’ in the sale charts. Data from Autostat suggests that Chinese car sales rose 7% over the past year even as the market crashed. Homegrown brand Lada meanwhile saw its market share grow from approximately 22% to 28% amid the war.

It is pertinent to note here that Chinese brands have picked up the pace in spite of a recently introduced practice known as ‘parallel imports’. While many leading brands have suspended direct shipment this allows Russian retailers to continue selling foreign brands such as Samsung and Apple via goods brought in from neighboring countries, such as Kazakhstan. However, such purchases now come with a slew of complications - from lack of warranty for vehicles to trouble downloading mobile apps that were blocked in Russia.