Ukraine war: Russia's full-fledged military attack on Ukraine entered fifth day on Monday, when delegations from both the countries held peace talks on border near Belarus.

The United Nations is holding a special emergency session to discuss whether to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The session began by observing a minute of silence for Ukraine. Assembly president Abdulla Shahid led the UN's 193 members in the moment of meditation before calling for "an immediate ceasefire".

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said escalating violence is resulting in civilians' death. "Enough is Enough, soldiers need to move back to barracks, civilians must be protected," he said.

US shuts down embassy in Belarus

The US on Monday shut down its embassy in Belarus, which has been hosting Russian troops on its soil for some time now. Ukraine has also claimed that some of the missiles have been fired from Belarus.

IOC withdraws top Olympic honour from Putin

The International Olympic Committee today stripped Russian President Vladimir Putin of the Olympic Order award in response to the invasion of Ukraine. "The IOC EB (executive board) has, based on the exceptional circumstances of the situation and considering the extremely grave violation of the Olympic Truce and other violations of the Olympic Charter by the Russian government in the past, taken the decision to withdraw the Olympic Order from all persons who currently have an important function in the government of the Russian Federation," read a statement.

Switzerland announces same sanctions as EU against Russia

Switzerland will adopt all the sanctions already imposed by the EU on Russia, including against President Vladimir Putin. "Switzerland will implement the sanctions in coordination with the EU," the government said in a statement. Switzerland would with immediate effect impose the sanctions already imposed by the EU on Russian President Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

US recommends Americans to leave Russia

The US also recommended Americans in Russia to leave immediately following the invasion of Ukraine. "US citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available," said the State Department

Russia's Lavrov cancels Geneva trip because of airspace ban by EU

Russian Foreign Minster Sergei Lavrov today cancelled a trip to Geneva for disarmament talks due to airspace shut down announced by the EU, as part of sanctions announced following military attack on Ukraine. Lavrov's trip was cancelled as his plane would not be able to pass through airspace that the EU.

US bans transactions with Central Bank of Russia

The US today announced additional sanctions against Russia's financial system. "The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has prohibited any US person from conducting any transaction involving the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the National Wealth Fund of the Russian Federation, or the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation," read a press statement of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Russia bans airlines from 36 countries

In retaliation to sanctions and airspace shut down by West, Russia today banned flights by airlines from 36 countries including Britain and Germany. The list includes Jersey, which is a dependency of the UK, and Gibraltar, a British overseas territory. Russia's civil aviation authority said it was bringing in the restrictions "as a retaliatory measure for the ban by European states on flights by civil aviation operated by Russian airlines or registered in Russia".

Olympics-IOC recommends banning athletes from Russia, Belarus

The International Olympic Committee today said its executive board had recommended that international sports federations ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from competing in events.

Switzerland bans entry for five oligarchs close to Putin

Switzerland has banned five oligarchs close to Russian President Putin from entering the country, Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter told a news conference after Switzerland adopted EU sanctions on Russia.

Hungary will not allow lethal weapons for Ukraine

Hungary will not send troops or weapons to Ukraine and will not allow lethal weapons to transit its territory in order to keep the country safe, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday. "The reason for making this decision is that such deliveries might become targets of hostile military action and ... we have to ensure the security of Hungary ... that we are not getting involved in that war," he said after meeting Kosovo Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla.

