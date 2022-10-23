Ukraine war: Indian embassy suggests 5 border-crossing options | Details here

As hostilities continue to escalate across Ukraine, the Indian embassy in Kyiv has issued an advisory asking Indian citizens currently in the war-hit country to leave at the earliest. It also shared information on five available border-crossing options for Indian nationals.
Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared the options for border crossing for Indian nationals based on the available information with the embassy in Kyiv.
The information was regarding leaving Ukraine by crossing the border of Ukraine-Hungary, Ukraine-Slovakia border, Ukraine-Moldova, Ukraine-Poland, and Ukraine-Romania.
Ukraine war: Border-crossing options for Indians
1) Ukraine-Hungary border: The Embassy said that the checkpoints are located in Zakarpathia region (Tysa-only for vehicles, Dzvinkove, Luzhanka, Vylok, Chop). A convenient option is to travel to Chop city by train, it added.
To cross the border, the mission said, Indian nationals should have a valid passport, valid Ukrainian resident permit (Posvidka), Student card/student certificate (if any) and preferably an air ticket.
2) Ukraine-Slovakia border: Checkpoints are located in Zakarpathia Region (Uzhhorod-only for vehicles, Malyi Bereznyi, Mali Selmencionly for pedestrians). Unless they already have valid Schengen/ Slovak visa, Indian nationals need to obtain visa at the border check post, it added.
To obtain the visa and cross the border, it noted, Indian nationals should have valid passport, valid Ukrainian resident permit (Posvidka), Student card/student certificate (if any) and preferably air ticket.
3) Ukraine-Moldova border: Checkpoints are located in Chernivetska (Kelmentsy, Rososhany, Sokyryany, Mamalyha), Vinnytska (MohylivPodilskyi) and Odesska (Palanka-Mayaki, Starokozache) regions.
Unless they already have a valid Moldovan visa, Indian nationals need to obtain a Moldovan transit visa in advance at the Embassy of Moldova in Kyiv. To cross the border Indian nationals should have a valid passport, valid Ukrainian resident permit (Posvidka), Student card/student certificate (if any), Air ticket and Moldovan transit Visa.
4) Ukraine-Poland border: Checkpoints are located in Lvivska (Rava-Ruska,Shegyni, Krakivets, Grushiv), Volynska (Yagodyn) regions. Unless they already have valid Schengen/Polish visa, Indian nationals need to obtain Schengen/Polish visa in advance at the Consulate General of Poland in Lviv. To cross the border Indian nationals should have valid passport, valid Ukrainian resident permit (Posvidka), student card/student certificate (if any), preferably air ticket, Schengen/Polish Visa.
5) Ukraine-Romania border: Checkpoints are located in Zakarpathia (Dyakove-only for vehicles, Solotvyno) and Chernivetska (Porubne) regions. Unless they already have valid Romanian visa, Indian nationals need to obtain an advance Romanian visa at the Consulate General ofRomania in Chernivtsi or Solotvino.
To cross the border, Indian nationals should have a valid passport, valid Ukrainian resident permit (Posvidka), student card/student certificate (if any), preferably an air ticket, and Romanian visa.
The war between Russia and Ukraine has only escalated after a truck recently exploded on the Crimea road bridge, causing seven fuel tanks of a train heading to the Crimean Peninsula to catch fire. The Crimean Bridge was opened in 2018 by Russian President Vladimir Putin, four years after Moscow annexed Crimea, and was designed to link the peninsula to Russia's transport network.
