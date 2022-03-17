Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ukraine war LIVE: Russia's onslaught continues despite optimism over talks

Ukraine war updates: Damaged vehicles sit among debris and in Kharkiv city center in Ukraine
11:11 AM IST

  • Hopes for diplomatic progress to end the Russian-Ukraine war rose after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently acknowledged in the most explicit terms yet that Ukraine is unlikely to realize its goal of joining NATO

Russian attacks have battered cities and villages across large parts of Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv, where residents have been huddling in homes and shelters. Ukraine foreign ministry said Russian forces dropped a powerful bomb on a theatre in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, leaving many civilians trapped and an unknown number of casualties.

17 Mar 2022, 11:11 AM IST As Ukraine war rages, diplomats near Iran nuclear agreement

Even ss the Ukraine war raged on, diplomats trying to salvage the languishing 2015 Iran nuclear deal. After 11 months of on-and-off talks in Vienna, US officials and others say only a very small number of issues remain to be resolved. Meanwhile, Russia appears to have backed down on a threat to crater an agreement over Ukraine-related sanctions that had dampened prospects for a quick deal.

17 Mar 2022, 10:37 AM IST Downed missile hits Kyiv apartment block

At least one person was killed and three wounded after remains of a downed missile hit a residential building in the Ukranian capital, Kyiv, Ukraine's emergency service said on Thursday. The 16-storey building was struck at 5:02 a.m. local time, it said in a statement, adding that 30 people have been evacuated so far and a fire has been put out. 

17 Mar 2022, 10:33 AM IST US House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade Status

The US lawmakers neared a deal on legislation that would remove Russia’s “most-favored-nation" trade status as President Joe Biden branded leader Vladimir Putin a “war criminal" and offered offered $800 million-worth of new weaponry to Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the U.S. Congress for more help to fend off the Russian military in his country, which has seen one of the greatest humanitarian crises since the end of World War Two.

17 Mar 2022, 10:25 AM IST Biden calls Putin a war criminal

US President Joe Biden called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a war criminal in comments the Kremlin said were "unforgivable" as it insisted the war in Ukraine was "going to plan" amid talk of compromise at peace talks. Moscow has yet to capture any of Ukraine's biggest cities despite the largest assault on a European state since World War Two. 

