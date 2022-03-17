Ukraine war LIVE: Russia's onslaught continues despite optimism over talks

As Ukraine war rages, diplomats near Iran nuclear agreement Even ss the Ukraine war raged on, diplomats trying to salvage the languishing 2015 Iran nuclear deal. After 11 months of on-and-off talks in Vienna, US officials and others say only a very small number of issues remain to be resolved. Meanwhile, Russia appears to have backed down on a threat to crater an agreement over Ukraine-related sanctions that had dampened prospects for a quick deal.

Downed missile hits Kyiv apartment block At least one person was killed and three wounded after remains of a downed missile hit a residential building in the Ukranian capital, Kyiv, Ukraine's emergency service said on Thursday. The 16-storey building was struck at 5:02 a.m. local time, it said in a statement, adding that 30 people have been evacuated so far and a fire has been put out. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

US House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade Status The US lawmakers neared a deal on legislation that would remove Russia’s “most-favored-nation" trade status as President Joe Biden branded leader Vladimir Putin a “war criminal" and offered offered $800 million-worth of new weaponry to Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the U.S. Congress for more help to fend off the Russian military in his country, which has seen one of the greatest humanitarian crises since the end of World War Two.