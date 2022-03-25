Ukraine war: NATO will respond if Russia uses chemical weapons, says Biden

When asked about China's close ties with Russia, the US President said, “I think that China understands that its economic future is much more closely tied to the West than it is to Russia. And so I — I’m hopeful that he — he does not get engaged. We also did discuss today that there’s a need for us to set up, NATO to set up, and — and the EU — to set up a system whereby we have an organization looking at who has violated any of the sanctions, and where and when and how they violated them. And that’s something we’re going to put in train. It’s not done yet."