Ukraine war: ‘No nuclear weapons’, Xi Jinping's 1st clear message to Russia

In a first clear message to Russia, China President Xi Jinping warned against nuclear weapons over Ukraine. Xi warned Russia during a meeting with German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing.
In a first clear message to Russia, China President Xi Jinping warned against nuclear weapons over Ukraine. Xi warned Russia during a meeting with German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing.
Scholz condemned threats to use atomic weapons in Ukraine, warning that Russia risked "crossing a line" in the international community by resorting to nuclear force, according to the news agency Reuters.
Scholz condemned threats to use atomic weapons in Ukraine, warning that Russia risked "crossing a line" in the international community by resorting to nuclear force, according to the news agency Reuters.
During the meeting, Scholz also pressed Xi to prevail on Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine, saying Beijing had a responsibility as a major power to do so.
During the meeting, Scholz also pressed Xi to prevail on Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine, saying Beijing had a responsibility as a major power to do so.
Xi agreed that both leaders "jointly oppose the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons" over Ukraine, according to a readout by the state-run Xinhua news agency, though he refrained from criticizing Russia or calling on Moscow to withdraw its troops.
Xi agreed that both leaders "jointly oppose the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons" over Ukraine, according to a readout by the state-run Xinhua news agency, though he refrained from criticizing Russia or calling on Moscow to withdraw its troops.
“President Xi and I agree: nuclear threats are irresponsible and incendiary. By using nuclear weapons, Russia would be crossing a line that the community of states has drawn together," Scholz said after the meeting as quoted by Reuters.
“President Xi and I agree: nuclear threats are irresponsible and incendiary. By using nuclear weapons, Russia would be crossing a line that the community of states has drawn together," Scholz said after the meeting as quoted by Reuters.
"Because the Chinese government, the president and I were able to declare that no nuclear weapons should be used in this war, that alone made the whole trip worthwhile," he added.
"Because the Chinese government, the president and I were able to declare that no nuclear weapons should be used in this war, that alone made the whole trip worthwhile," he added.
Scholz made the trip while facing criticism from within his own coalition about relations with Beijing. He has tried to balance securing a level playing field for European companies with shedding Germany's heavy reliance on the Chinese market.
Scholz made the trip while facing criticism from within his own coalition about relations with Beijing. He has tried to balance securing a level playing field for European companies with shedding Germany's heavy reliance on the Chinese market.
Earlier on Friday, top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies rallied support for Ukraine in its resistance to Russia’s invasion, expressing “unwavering commitment" to Ukraine's defense, and expressed suspicion of China’s increasing assertiveness amid a panoply of global crises.
Earlier on Friday, top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies rallied support for Ukraine in its resistance to Russia’s invasion, expressing “unwavering commitment" to Ukraine's defense, and expressed suspicion of China’s increasing assertiveness amid a panoply of global crises.
The ministers accused Russia of “trying to terrorize the civilian population" of Ukraine by targeting critical power, water and other infrastructure and demanded an end to the war, as per AP reports.
The ministers accused Russia of “trying to terrorize the civilian population" of Ukraine by targeting critical power, water and other infrastructure and demanded an end to the war, as per AP reports.
Ukraine's Western allies have accused Russia of threatening to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Moscow denies doing so and has repeatedly accused Kyiv of planning to use a radioactive "dirty bomb", without offering evidence.
Ukraine's Western allies have accused Russia of threatening to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Moscow denies doing so and has repeatedly accused Kyiv of planning to use a radioactive "dirty bomb", without offering evidence.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.