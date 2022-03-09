This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Pakistan's Asma Shafique, who was rescued by the Indian authorities, is now en route to Western Ukraine for further evacuation out of the country
Pakistan's Asma Shafique who was rescued by the Indian authorities in the war-torn nation of Ukraine has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian Embassy in Kyiv. The Pakistani student who was stranded in Kyiv is now en route to Western Ukraine for further evacuation out of the country.
Shafique expressed her gratitude towards the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their support, after the Indian authorities rescued her.
"I want to thank the Indian embassy of Kyiv for supporting us all the way here as we were stuck in a very difficult situation and I also want to thank the Prime Minister of India for supporting us. Hope we get home safely because of the Indian embassy," she said.
Watch Video:
Earlier, India had evacuated one Bangladeshi national, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), that had later also informed that that one Nepali citizen will be coming on board an Indian flight under Operation Ganga as reported by news agency ANI.
Roshan Jha, the first Nepali national to have been evacuated from Ukraine by the Indian authorities, had also expressed his gratitude towards the Indian government for their support, reported The Kathmandu Post.
Meanwhile, all Indian students stranded in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Sumy have been moved out and flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them back home, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian students moved out of Sumy were being taken to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine. Poltava is at a distance of about 175 km from Sumy.
"Happy to inform that we have been able to move out all Indian students from Sumy. They are currently en route to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine," Bagchi tweeted.
"Flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them home," he said.
