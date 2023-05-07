Ukraine war: Situation around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ‘potentially dangerous’, says IAEA

Ukraine war: Situation around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ‘potentially dangerous’, says IAEA2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 06:39 PM IST
Rafael Grossi, director general of IAEA, calls for measures to ensure the safe operation of Europe's largest nuclear plant as evacuations were under way in the nearby town of Enerhodar
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear power watchdog warned on Saturday that the situation around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear station has become "potentially dangerous" as Moscow-installed officials began evacuating people from nearby areas.
