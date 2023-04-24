Ukraine war spurs record global spending on military, Stockholm think tank says2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 03:45 AM IST
World military expenditure rose by 3.7% in real terms in 2022 to $2.24 trillion, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said in a statement.
STOCKHOLM : Global military spending rose to a record last year as Russia's war in Ukraine drove the biggest annual increase in expenditure in Europe since the end of the Cold War three decades ago, a leading conflict and armaments think tank said on Monday.
