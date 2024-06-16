Ukraine War: Volodymyr Zelensky says peace talks with Russia ‘tomorrow’ if…

Ukrainian President Zelensky is willing to hold peace talks with Russia immediately if troops leave his country. He criticized Russia for not wanting peace and stated that current Western military aid is not sufficient for victory.

Livemint
First Published07:26 PM IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine speaks during the closing press conference of the Summit on Peace in Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine speaks during the closing press conference of the Summit on Peace in Ukraine(AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indicated on Sunday that he was willing to hold peace talks with Russia ‘tomorrow’ if its troops left his country. The assertion came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it was ready for an immediate ceasefire if Kyiv surrendered four regions and abandoned its bid to join NATO.

“Russia can start the negotiations with us tomorrow, not waiting for anything, if they pull out from our legal territories…Russia does not want peace, that is a fact,” Zelensky said during a press conference in Switzerland.

ALSO READ: Russian President Vladimir Putin vows ’immediate’ ceasefire if Volodymyr Zelensky-led Ukraine decides to…

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs has reiterated India's calls for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

“India to remain engaged with all stakeholders, both parties to contribute to efforts for bringing abiding peace. India continues to believe that peaceful resolution to Ukraine conflict requires sincere, practical engagement between the two parties,” the MEA said.

ALSO READ: Modi hails ’productive’ meeting with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky on sidelines of G7 Summit — What did they discuss?

Zelensky also said that the current level of Western military aid was not enough to ensure a victory for Kyiv. He also called for China to seriously engage in the development of peace proposals.

“There is aid. There are serious packages. Is it enough to win? No. Is it late? Yes,” he told reporters.

Leaders from more than 90 countries came together for a major diplomatic summit in central Switzerland this week to find a way to end Moscow's 27-month-old invasion. Russia was not invited to these talks.

“We believe that reaching peace requires the involvement of and dialogue between all parties,” stated a final communique supported by the vast majority of the attending countries.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsworldUkraine War: Volodymyr Zelensky says peace talks with Russia ‘tomorrow’ if…

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.55
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
8.6 (2.86%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.30
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

HDFC Bank

1,597.45
10:28 AM | 14 JUN 2024
16.55 (1.05%)

State Bank Of India

840.20
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
-3.7 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JK Paper

490.70
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
44.35 (9.94%)

KRBL

310.05
10:22 AM | 14 JUN 2024
23.05 (8.03%)

Poly Medicure

2,003.00
09:59 AM | 14 JUN 2024
142.9 (7.68%)

KEC International

935.20
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
66.25 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,303.00-503.00
    Chennai
    73,663.00-143.00
    Delhi
    74,166.00431.00
    Kolkata
    73,016.00-72.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L3.02
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue