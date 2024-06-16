Ukraine War: Volodymyr Zelensky says peace talks with Russia ‘tomorrow’ if…

Ukrainian President Zelensky is willing to hold peace talks with Russia immediately if troops leave his country. He criticized Russia for not wanting peace and stated that current Western military aid is not sufficient for victory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indicated on Sunday that he was willing to hold peace talks with Russia ‘tomorrow’ if its troops left his country. The assertion came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it was ready for an immediate ceasefire if Kyiv surrendered four regions and abandoned its bid to join NATO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Russia can start the negotiations with us tomorrow, not waiting for anything, if they pull out from our legal territories…Russia does not want peace, that is a fact," Zelensky said during a press conference in Switzerland.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs has reiterated India's calls for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

“India to remain engaged with all stakeholders, both parties to contribute to efforts for bringing abiding peace. India continues to believe that peaceful resolution to Ukraine conflict requires sincere, practical engagement between the two parties," the MEA said.

Zelensky also said that the current level of Western military aid was not enough to ensure a victory for Kyiv. He also called for China to seriously engage in the development of peace proposals.

“There is aid. There are serious packages. Is it enough to win? No. Is it late? Yes," he told reporters.

Leaders from more than 90 countries came together for a major diplomatic summit in central Switzerland this week to find a way to end Moscow's 27-month-old invasion. Russia was not invited to these talks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We believe that reaching peace requires the involvement of and dialogue between all parties," stated a final communique supported by the vast majority of the attending countries.

(With inputs from agencies)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!