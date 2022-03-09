This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ukraine war: 'Today I am announcing the United States is targeting the main artery of Russia's economy. We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy,' Biden said in remarks from the White House.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked US President Joe Biden Tuesday banning Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the US.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked US President Joe Biden Tuesday banning Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the US.
"Thankful for US and @POTUS personal leadership in striking in the heart of Putin's war machine and banning oil, gas and coal from US market," Zelenskyy tweeted.
Biden on Tuesday announced the banning of Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the US in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Biden on Tuesday announced the banning of Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the US in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The new executive order bans:
The new executive order bans:
The importation into the United States of Russian crude oil and certain petroleum products, liquefied natural gas, and coal. Last year, the U.S. imported nearly 700,000 barrels per day of crude oil and refined petroleum products from Russia and this step will deprive Russia of billions of dollars in revenues from U.S. drivers and consumers annually.
The importation into the United States of Russian crude oil and certain petroleum products, liquefied natural gas, and coal. Last year, the U.S. imported nearly 700,000 barrels per day of crude oil and refined petroleum products from Russia and this step will deprive Russia of billions of dollars in revenues from U.S. drivers and consumers annually.
New U.S. investment in Russia’s energy sector, which will ensure that American companies and American investors are not underwriting Vladimir Putin’s efforts to expand energy production inside Russia.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
New U.S. investment in Russia’s energy sector, which will ensure that American companies and American investors are not underwriting Vladimir Putin’s efforts to expand energy production inside Russia.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Americans will also be prohibited from financing or enabling foreign companies that are making investment to produce energy in Russia.
"Today I am announcing the United States is targeting the main artery of Russia's economy. We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy," Biden said in remarks from the White House. "That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin's war machine."
"Today I am announcing the United States is targeting the main artery of Russia's economy. We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy," Biden said in remarks from the White House. "That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin's war machine."
The United Kingdom also announced that it will phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of the year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The United Kingdom also announced that it will phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of the year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Russia is the largest supplier of natural gas to Germany, currently accounting for 38 per cent of imports, according to government statistics. Gas accounts for around a fifth of German power production reported DW.
Russia is the largest supplier of natural gas to Germany, currently accounting for 38 per cent of imports, according to government statistics. Gas accounts for around a fifth of German power production reported DW.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!