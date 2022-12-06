Ukraine warns of emergency blackouts after more missile hits5 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 07:38 AM IST
As Russia is continuously striking missiles at Ukraine's energy plants, Ukraine has warned of emergency blackouts in the coming time
As Russia is continuously striking missiles at Ukraine's energy plants, Ukraine has warned of emergency blackouts in the coming time
Ukraine warned there would be emergency blackouts once again in several regions as it repaired damage from missile attacks it said destroyed homes and knocked out power, while Moscow accused Kyiv of attacking deep inside Russia with drones.