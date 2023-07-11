‘Ukraine will be part of NATO...work to gain membership going on’, says Volodymyr Zelensky2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 06:32 AM IST
On the eve of the NATO Summit, Ukrainian President Zelensky expressed confidence that Ukraine will become part of the alliance. However, NATO leaders remain divided on offering Ukraine a clear route into the alliance.
On the eve of the NATO Summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky exuded confidence that the war-torn country will become part of the alliance. In a press statement on Monday night, Zelensky said, "We are still working on the wording, that is, on the specific words of such confirmation, but we already understand the fact that Ukraine will be in the alliance...And we are working to make the algorithm for gaining membership as clear and fast as possible".
