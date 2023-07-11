On the eve of the NATO Summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky exuded confidence that the war-torn country will become part of the alliance. In a press statement on Monday night, Zelensky said, "We are still working on the wording, that is, on the specific words of such confirmation, but we already understand the fact that Ukraine will be in the alliance...And we are working to make the algorithm for gaining membership as clear and fast as possible".

European diplomats said that the Western allies of Kyiv are still finalising a joint framework that would pave the way for long-term security assurances for Ukraine, and may wait until the end of a NATO summit this week to announce them.

Negotiations among NATO members were ongoing over when and whether to issue a formal invitation, what conditions Ukraine would have to meet, and how its progress should be tracked.

But NATO leaders remain divided over offering Ukraine a clear route into the alliance in Vilnius.

While Eastern allies are pushing for Kyiv to get an explicit commitment on when it can join, the United States and Germany are reluctant to go beyond an earlier vow that Ukraine will become a member one day.

Zelenskiy said the Vilnius summit must confirm Ukraine is already 'de facto' a member of NATO as it has its weapons and shares values with the alliance.

"Even if different positions are voiced, it is still clear that Ukraine deserves to be in the alliance," Zelensky said.

Not now - there is a war, but we need a clear signal. And we need this signal right now".

US President Joe Biden will meet one-on-one with Zelensky during the Summit although the Ukrainian President is yet to officially confirm his participation in the 31-member alliance meeting in Lithuania on Tuesday.

Yesterday he said that Ukraine will hold a number of bilateral talks on the summit's sidelines on more weaponry deliveries to Kyiv, including with the US, European Council, Canada, and Japan.

What is NATO?

NATO stands for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization which was founded in 1949 and is a group of 31 countries from Europe and North America. The Alliance is founded on the principle of collective defence, meaning that if one NATO Ally is attacked, then all NATO Allies are attacked. NATO promotes democratic values and enables members to consult and cooperate on defence and security-related issues to solve problems in the long run, and prevent conflict.

Turkey allows Sweden entry into NATO alliance

Turkey has allowed Sweden to join NATO. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's block on Sweden's membership bid had cast a cloud over preparations for Tuesday's meeting, but the countries ironed out their differences in 11th-hour talks in Vilnius. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said he was "very happy" and hailed it "a good day for Sweden".

Hungary is also yet to greenlight Stockholm's bid, but Prime Minister Viktor Orban has signalled he will follow Erdogan's lead.