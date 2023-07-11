On the eve of the NATO Summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky exuded confidence that the war-torn country will become part of the alliance. In a press statement on Monday night, Zelensky said, "We are still working on the wording, that is, on the specific words of such confirmation, but we already understand the fact that Ukraine will be in the alliance...And we are working to make the algorithm for gaining membership as clear and fast as possible".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}