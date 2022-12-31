Ukraine will not forgive Russia: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Russian missiles attack

Hours after Russia fired more than 20 cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine on 31 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country will not forgive Russia and its aggression.
Hours after Russia fired more than 20 cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine on 31 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country will not forgive Russia and its aggression.
"Several waves of missile attacks on New Year’s Eve. Missiles against people... No one in the world will forgive you for this. Ukraine will not forgive," Zelenskyy said on social media.
"Several waves of missile attacks on New Year’s Eve. Missiles against people... No one in the world will forgive you for this. Ukraine will not forgive," Zelenskyy said on social media.
Earlier in the day, Russia fire over 20 cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine that killed at least one person in the capital Kyiv and injuring more than a dozen.
Earlier in the day, Russia fire over 20 cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine that killed at least one person in the capital Kyiv and injuring more than a dozen.
This is Moscow's second major missile attack in three days that badly damaged a hotel south of Kyiv's centre and a residential building in another district, said Mayor Vitali Klitschko, adding a Japanese journalist was among the wounded and taken to hospital.
This is Moscow's second major missile attack in three days that badly damaged a hotel south of Kyiv's centre and a residential building in another district, said Mayor Vitali Klitschko, adding a Japanese journalist was among the wounded and taken to hospital.
Since October, Russia has been attacking vital infrastructure in Ukraine with barrages of missile and drones, causing sweeping power blackouts and other outages for millions of people as the cold weather bites.
Since October, Russia has been attacking vital infrastructure in Ukraine with barrages of missile and drones, causing sweeping power blackouts and other outages for millions of people as the cold weather bites.
"This time, Russia's mass missile attack is deliberately targeting residential areas, not even our energy infrastructure," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter after the attack.
"This time, Russia's mass missile attack is deliberately targeting residential areas, not even our energy infrastructure," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter after the attack.
"War criminal Putin 'celebrates' New Year by killing people," Kuleba said, calling for Russia to be deprived of its permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.
"War criminal Putin 'celebrates' New Year by killing people," Kuleba said, calling for Russia to be deprived of its permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.
Apart from this, Ukraine Army chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said air defences shot down 12 incoming cruise missiles, including six around Kyiv region, five in Zhytomyrskiy region and one in Khmeltnytskiy region.
Apart from this, Ukraine Army chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said air defences shot down 12 incoming cruise missiles, including six around Kyiv region, five in Zhytomyrskiy region and one in Khmeltnytskiy region.
The cruise missiles had been launched from Russian strategic bombers over the Caspian Sea hundreds of miles away and from land-based launchers, he said on Telegram.
The cruise missiles had been launched from Russian strategic bombers over the Caspian Sea hundreds of miles away and from land-based launchers, he said on Telegram.
Also, Ukraine's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets described the attack as "Terror on New Year's Eve".
Also, Ukraine's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets described the attack as "Terror on New Year's Eve".
"The terrorist country is congratulating the Ukrainian people with missiles. But we are indestructible and unconquerable. There is no fear, but the fury is rising. We will definitely win," Lubinets said.
"The terrorist country is congratulating the Ukrainian people with missiles. But we are indestructible and unconquerable. There is no fear, but the fury is rising. We will definitely win," Lubinets said.
Due to the introduction of emergency blackouts, Kyiv's mayor said 30% of consumers were without electricity in the capital, however, residents had central heating and running water, reported Reuters.
Due to the introduction of emergency blackouts, Kyiv's mayor said 30% of consumers were without electricity in the capital, however, residents had central heating and running water, reported Reuters.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.