This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ukraine will defeat Russia and once again be a free country, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in his address to the Ukrainian parliament via video conferencing
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
"I have one message for you today: Ukraine will win, Ukraine will be free," the Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced a £300 million ($376 mn, 358 mn euros) in military aid for Ukraine.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"I have one message for you today: Ukraine will win, Ukraine will be free," the Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced a £300 million ($376 mn, 358 mn euros) in military aid for Ukraine.
Ukraine will defeat Russia and once again be a free country, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in his address to the Ukrainian parliament via video conferencing.
Ukraine will defeat Russia and once again be a free country, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in his address to the Ukrainian parliament via video conferencing.
Johnson hailed the country's fight against Russia as its "finest hour".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Johnson hailed the country's fight against Russia as its "finest hour".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We will carry on supplying Ukraine... with weapons, funding and humanitarian aid, until we have achieved our long-term goal, which must be so to fortify Ukraine that no-one will ever dare to attack you again," he told the Verkhovna Rada.
"We will carry on supplying Ukraine... with weapons, funding and humanitarian aid, until we have achieved our long-term goal, which must be so to fortify Ukraine that no-one will ever dare to attack you again," he told the Verkhovna Rada.
Johnson's military aid to Ukraine included electronic warfare equipment and a counter-battery radar system, said Britain would continue to supply Ukraine.
Johnson's military aid to Ukraine included electronic warfare equipment and a counter-battery radar system, said Britain would continue to supply Ukraine.
Johnson said that in its fight against Russia, Ukraine had "exploded the myth of (President Vladimir) Putin’s invincibility".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Johnson said that in its fight against Russia, Ukraine had "exploded the myth of (President Vladimir) Putin’s invincibility".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The so-called irresistible force of Putin’s war machine has broken on the immoveable object of Ukrainian patriotism and love of country," he said.
"The so-called irresistible force of Putin’s war machine has broken on the immoveable object of Ukrainian patriotism and love of country," he said.
-Aid workers prepare to receive civilians evacuating from Mariupol steel plant
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Aid workers prepare to receive civilians evacuating from Mariupol steel plant
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
- Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile
- Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile
-Pope Francis offers to meet Putin, but hasn't heard back
-Pope Francis offers to meet Putin, but hasn't heard back
-The Russian military says they have resumed strikes on the Azovstal steel plant in the port city of Mariupol.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-The Russian military says they have resumed strikes on the Azovstal steel plant in the port city of Mariupol.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated his call on the world to shut Russia out of all international financial and trade systems.
-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated his call on the world to shut Russia out of all international financial and trade systems.
-The leaders of Finland and Sweden have indicated that their governments haven’t yet decided whether to join NATO, but stressed close security cooperation with other European countries in the face of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.
-The leaders of Finland and Sweden have indicated that their governments haven’t yet decided whether to join NATO, but stressed close security cooperation with other European countries in the face of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.