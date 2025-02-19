Zelensky says Trump ‘lives in Russian disinformation bubble’ as US President reminds him of a ’deal’ – What is that?

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Wednesday, parried US President Donald Trump's stance with a bitter riposte, saying the Republican is living in a Russian ‘disinformation bubble’. The Ukrainian President also said that efforts to replace him won't work.

Zelenskyy went on to assert that the United States under Donald Trump has helped Russian President Vladimir Putin end three years of “isolation” in the West.

Trump Claims Ukraine Started War with Russia The heated skirmish of sentiments comes after Donald Trump said on Tuesday, "I heard, ‘Oh, well, we weren’t invited.’ Well, you’ve been there for three years ... You (Ukraine) should have never started it (War with Russia). You could have made a deal,”

“I’m very disappointed; I hear that they’re upset about not having a seat (at the talks),” Donald Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida when asked about the Ukrainian reaction.

The US president said a “half-baked” negotiator could have secured a settlement years ago “without the loss of much land”.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he wanted to get solid security guarantees from Kyiv's Western partners that would enable the war with Russia to end in 2025. “We want security guarantees this year because we want to end the war this year,” Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Kyiv.

What is The Deal Trump is Talking About? Speaking in Florida on Tuesday night, Donald Trump increased pressure on Zelenskyy to hold elections in Ukraine– echoing one of Russia’s key demands.

The US president also suggested that he could meet Russian President Vladimir Putin before the end of February as Washington overhauls its stance towards Russia in a shift that has alarmed European leaders.

Asked whether the US would support Russia’s demands to force Zelenskyy to hold new elections as part of any deal, Donald Trump said, “They want a seat at the table, but you could say ... wouldn’t the people of Ukraine have a say? It’s been a long time since we’ve had an election.

“That’s not a Russian thing, that’s something coming from me, from other countries.

“We have a situation where we haven’t had elections in Ukraine, where we have essentially martial law in Ukraine, where the leader in Ukraine – I mean, I hate to say it, but he’s down at 4% approval rating – and where a country has been blown to smithereens. Most of the cities are lying on their sides. The buildings are collapsed. It looks like a massive demolition site.”

Notably, Donald Trump's post-January 20, 2025 US stance on Russia-Ukraine war is a seismic shift from the approach of the Joe Biden era.

Has Zelenskyy Overstayed His Welcome as Ukraine President? Ukraine had last held elections in 2019.

In an interview with German public broadcaster ARD, Zelenskyy defended his popularity in Ukraine, saying, “I’m president of Ukraine because 73% of people voted for me. And today I’m president because the majority in my country support me. I’m a patriot, just like the people defending our country.

Of course Russia wants to get rid of me. Maybe not physically any longer... but politically.

“Of course Russia wants to get rid of me. Maybe not physically any longer, like they did at the beginning of the war but politically. And that’s absolutely understandable as I’m a very uncomfortable person, uncomfortable for Putin.”