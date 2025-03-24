The US and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia concluded "productive and focused" talks on Sunday. They discussed ways to de-escalate the war with Russia. Russia's delegation will hold separate talks with the U.S. on Monday.

President Trump wants a swift end to the three-year war and hopes for a breakthrough in Riyadh. The Kremlin, however, warns of "difficult negotiations" ahead. Despite both warring sides proposing different plans for temporary ceasefires, attacks have continued unabated. Here's look at the key updates

US and Ukrainian discussions remain productive The meeting between the Ukrainian team, led by defence minister Rustem Umerov, and the Americans finished up late Sunday night, Umerov said.

"The discussion was productive and focused -- we addressed key points including energy," he said adding and added was working to make its goal of a "just and lasting peace" a reality.

Zelensky says Russia is dragging the war Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later said that "Russia is the only one who is dragging this war out".

"No matter what we talk about with our partners, we need to push Putin to give a real order to stop the strikes: the one who brought this war must take it away," he said.

US, Russia meet on Monday Discussions between the United States and Russia were set for Monday, with Russian state media reporting Moscow's delegation had arrived in Riyadh on Sunday.

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff voiced optimism that any agreement struck would pave the way to a "full-on" ceasefire.

"I think you're going to see in Saudi Arabia on Monday some real progress, particularly as it affects a Black Sea ceasefire on ships between both countries. And from that you'll naturally gravitate to a full-on shooting ceasefire," he told Fox News.

Kremlin downplay rapid resolution But the Kremlin on Sunday downplayed expectations of a rapid resolution, saying talks were just beginning.

"We are only at the beginning of this path," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state TV.

He said there were many outstanding questions over how a potential ceasefire might be implemented.

Russia says Black Sea initiative is the main focus for discussion Peskov said the "main" focus in its talks with the United States would be a possible resumption of a 2022 Black Sea grain deal that ensured safe navigation for Ukrainian farm exports via the Black Sea.

"On Monday, we mainly intend to discuss President Putin's agreement to resume the so-called Black Sea initiative, and our negotiators will be ready to discuss the nuances around this problem," Peskov said.