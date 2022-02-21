Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper

Ukraine-Russia crisis live updates: Macron proposes a Putin-Biden summit, accepted by both parties

A Ukrainian serviceman leaves a coomand post to start his shift at a frontline position outside Popasna, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:38 AM IST Agencies

  • A US official said that Joe Biden’s assertion that Putin has made the decision to roll Russian forces into Ukraine was based on intelligence that Russian front-line commanders have been given orders to begin final preparations for an attack.

The U.S. has told allies that any Russian invasion could target multiple cities beyond the capital Kyiv, according to people familiar with the matter. Russia has repeatedly denied it plans an invasion of Ukraine, calling such claims propaganda and “hysteria."

21 Feb 2022, 06:38 AM IST Emmanuel Macron proposes a Putin-Biden summit, accepted by both parties

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

21 Feb 2022, 06:20 AM IST Macron and Putin talk for second time in one day: Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin spoke for an hour late on Sunday evening in their second conversation of the day, the French presidency said.

The two leaders had already held a nearly two-hour-long phone conversation on Sunday as part of a series of discussions between heads of state to try to avoid a major conflict in Ukraine.

21 Feb 2022, 06:17 AM IST Moscow, Kyiv call for talks amid intense shellfire

Ukraine and Russia called for intensified diplomatic efforts Sunday to avert all-out war, each blaming the other for a sharp escalation in shelling on the front line separating Kyiv's forces from Moscow-backed separatists.

After separate calls with France's President Emmanuel Macron, both Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky pressed for more talks.

21 Feb 2022, 06:14 AM IST US claims Russia has ordered final preparations for invasion

Russia on Sunday rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops back from Ukraine's northern border, a move that US leaders said put Russia another step closer to launching what they said was the planned invasion of Ukraine.

Residents of Ukraine's capital filled a gold-domed cathedral to pray for peace.

21 Feb 2022, 06:14 AM IST Biden, Macron discuss diplomacy and deterrence

U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed on a call on Sunday the "ongoing diplomacy and deterrence efforts" over Russia's military build-up near Ukraine, the White House said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!