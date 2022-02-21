The U.S. has told allies that any Russian invasion could target multiple cities beyond the capital Kyiv, according to people familiar with the matter. Russia has repeatedly denied it plans an invasion of Ukraine, calling such claims propaganda and “hysteria."
21 Feb 2022, 06:38 AM IST
Emmanuel Macron proposes a Putin-Biden summit, accepted by both parties
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.
21 Feb 2022, 06:20 AM IST
Macron and Putin talk for second time in one day: Elysee
French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin spoke for an hour late on Sunday evening in their second conversation of the day, the French presidency said.
The two leaders had already held a nearly two-hour-long phone conversation on Sunday as part of a series of discussions between heads of state to try to avoid a major conflict in Ukraine.
21 Feb 2022, 06:17 AM IST
Moscow, Kyiv call for talks amid intense shellfire
Ukraine and Russia called for intensified diplomatic efforts Sunday to avert all-out war, each blaming the other for a sharp escalation in shelling on the front line separating Kyiv's forces from Moscow-backed separatists.
After separate calls with France's President Emmanuel Macron, both Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky pressed for more talks.
21 Feb 2022, 06:14 AM IST
US claims Russia has ordered final preparations for invasion
Russia on Sunday rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops back from Ukraine's northern border, a move that US leaders said put Russia another step closer to launching what they said was the planned invasion of Ukraine.
Residents of Ukraine's capital filled a gold-domed cathedral to pray for peace.
21 Feb 2022, 06:14 AM IST
Biden, Macron discuss diplomacy and deterrence
U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed on a call on Sunday the "ongoing diplomacy and deterrence efforts" over Russia's military build-up near Ukraine, the White House said.