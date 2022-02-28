OPEN APP
Ukraine-Russia crisis Live updates: Next 24 hours crucial for Ukraine; Zelenskiy tells UK's Johnson

Ukraine-Russia crisis: An armored vehicle rolls outside Mykolaivka, Donetsk region, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, in eastern Ukraine. (AP)
1 min read . Updated: 28 Feb 2022, 07:16 AM IST Agencies

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: The euro slid and the yen climbed in early Asian trading after Western nations agreed to exclude some Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system and to target the Russian Central Bank’s international reserves

Officials from Kyiv will meet Russian counterparts at the Belarus border, hours after President Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear forces on higher alert and even as fighting continues inside Ukraine.

28 Feb 2022, 07:16:59 AM IST

Google temporarily disables Google Maps live traffic data in Ukraine

Alphabet Inc's Google confirmed on Sunday it has temporarily disabled for Ukraine some Google Maps tools which provide live information about traffic conditions and how busy different places are.

28 Feb 2022, 06:22:46 AM IST

Next 24 hours crucial for Ukraine: Zelenskiy tells UK's Johnson

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone on Sunday that the next 24 hours are crucial for Ukraine, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Johnson said the UK and its allies would do everything possible to guarantee that defensive aid reached Ukraine, the spokesperson said in a statement.

28 Feb 2022, 06:22:46 AM IST

352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry says 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed during Russia’s invasion, including 14 children. It says an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.

28 Feb 2022, 06:22:46 AM IST

Canada provides millitary equipment to Ukraine

Canada will send an additional $25 million worth of defensive military equipment to Ukraine in an effort to help the country defend against Russia’s invasion.

28 Feb 2022, 06:22:46 AM IST

US sends Stinger missiles to Ukraine

The U.S. for the first time has approved the direct delivery of Stinger missiles to Ukraine as part of a package approved by the White House on Friday.

28 Feb 2022, 06:22:46 AM IST

Belarus detains 500-plus at invasion protests

More than 500 people have been detained in Belarus for protesting against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the country’s most prominent human rights group.

