Officials from Kyiv will meet Russian counterparts at the Belarus border, hours after President Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear forces on higher alert and even as fighting continues inside Ukraine.
28 Feb 2022, 06:22 AM IST
Next 24 hours crucial for Ukraine: Zelenskiy tells UK's Johnson
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone on Sunday that the next 24 hours are crucial for Ukraine, a Downing Street spokesperson said.
Johnson said the UK and its allies would do everything possible to guarantee that defensive aid reached Ukraine, the spokesperson said in a statement.
352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed
Ukraine’s Interior Ministry says 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed during Russia’s invasion, including 14 children. It says an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.
Canada provides millitary equipment to Ukraine
Canada will send an additional $25 million worth of defensive military equipment to Ukraine in an effort to help the country defend against Russia’s invasion.
US sends Stinger missiles to Ukraine
The U.S. for the first time has approved the direct delivery of Stinger missiles to Ukraine as part of a package approved by the White House on Friday.
Belarus detains 500-plus at invasion protests
More than 500 people have been detained in Belarus for protesting against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the country’s most prominent human rights group.