Ukraine's ambassador to Ankara, Vasyl Bodnar, said on Sunday that Turkey-made Bayraktar drones were very efficient in the country's battle against invading Russian forces.

Turkey has sold Kyiv several batches of Bayraktar TB2 drones, which it had in the past deployed against Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Video of a Ukrainian-Turkish TB-2 Drone taking out a Russian 2 Buk Air Defense Systems and their Support Convoy in a video released earlier today. https://t.co/DAKWhofYSw — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 27, 2022

Ukraine-Russia LIVE: Bank of Russia raises key rate to 20%, from 9.5%

Russia and Ukraine were preparing Monday for their first talks since Moscow's invasion, as fighting raged and Western-led sanctions started to bite with the ruble collapsing.

Ukraine said Sunday it had agreed to send a delegation to meet Russian representatives on the border with Belarus, which would be the foes' first public contact since war erupted.

Belarus announced Monday that the venue for the talks had been prepared and they would start as soon as the delegations arrived.

However, with his government reporting hundreds of civilian deaths and Russian troops besieging key cities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was sceptical about the talks.

"As always: I do not really believe in the outcome of this meeting, but let them try," he said.

Russia invaded on Thursday and quickly announced it had neutralised key military facilities, but fierce fighting has since raged and Ukraine forces are reporting some success.

"The Russian occupiers have reduced the pace of the offensive," the general staff of the Ukraine armed forces said.

The United States has also said that Ukraine forces, backed by Western arms, are stymieing the advance of Russian troops.

