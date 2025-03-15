Ukraine-Russia truce talks: Volodymyr Zelenskiy says question of territory was ‘complicated’, must be discussed later

In the wake of recent talks between US and Russian officials on a potential ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that the question of territory in Ukraine's war with Russia was "complicated" and should be discussed in detail at a later date.

He also said Ukraine would never recognise occupied territory as Russian and that he wasn't aware of what exactly US and Russian officials discussed during recent talks in Moscow.

Zelenskiy made the comments during a press briefing in Kyiv on Saturday.

According to reports, Russia is advancing in its Kursk region, trying to push back Ukrainian soldiers who’ve held part of the area since last summer.

The Ukrainian president further said the Russian forces are looking to surround Kyiv’s troops in the northeastern Ukrainian region directly bordering Kursk.

“Russia wants to encircle Ukrainian troops on same axis, but on Ukraine’s territory,” Zelenskiy said. “We have a clear understanding of where they want to do this.”

Serhiy Nikiforov, a spokesman for Zelenskiy, elaborated that Zelenskiy was referring to Sumy, the region directly across the border from Kursk.

Zelenskiy said he expects a “clear” and “firm” response from the US if Putin rejects a ceasefire.

Russia’s offensive plans, including the prospect of pushing ground forces into Sumy, is a sign Putin isn’t preparing to lay down arms, He added. “Such steps doesn’t mean peace.”

British PM urges Putin to sign up ceasefire British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to sign up to a ceasefire in its war against Ukraine if he is serious about peace, and said allies will keep increasing the pressure on the Kremlin, including by moving planning for a peacekeeping force to an “operational phase.”

Following a two-hour virtual meeting of what he has termed the “coalition of the willing,” Starmer said the Kremlin’s “dithering and delay” over U.S. President Donald Trump’s ceasefire proposal, and Russia’s “continued barbaric attacks” on Ukraine, “run entirely counter” to Putin’s stated desire for peace.

“We agreed that now the ball was in Russia’s court, and President Putin must prove he is serious about peace and sign up to a ceasefire on equal terms,” the prime minister said.

