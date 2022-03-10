Ukraine-Russia war: 3 flights to bring back 600 students from Sumy

Last week, reports claimed that over 600 hundred students were stranded in Ukraine's northeastern city Sumy. The students claimed there was an acute shortage of food and water and they hoped to be evacuated from the city. Considering Sumy lies in the northeastern peninsula of Ukraine, it was difficult for them to travel to the western border, from where they could reach neighbouring Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova, from where the evacuation was happening. Meanwhile, the government also uttered ‘concerns' regarding Sumy.