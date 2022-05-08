This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / World / Ukraine-Russia war: G-7 leaders to discuss more Russia sanctions. 10 points
Ukraine-Russia war: G-7 leaders to discuss more Russia sanctions. 10 points
2 min read.11:20 AM ISTAgencies
Ukraine-Russia war: Fighting continues on many fronts, and Ukraine's defence ministry said it had destroyed another Russian vessel -- a Serna-class landing craft -- in the Black Sea
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine.
Here is 10 latest updates from the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war:
Group of Seven leaders will discuss potential new sanctions against Russia on Sunday.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed confidence the European Union will reach a deal on a Russian oil embargo after proposing to give Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic more time to comply.
All women, children and elderly have been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, a week into the rescue operation. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said efforts to get Ukrainian fighters out of the site are continuing.
Fighting continues on many fronts, and Ukraine's defence ministry said it had destroyed another Russian vessel -- a Serna-class landing craft -- in the Black Sea.
On Monday, President Vladimir Putin will celebrate the World War II Soviet victory over Nazi Germany with a traditional Victory Day parade.
According to Russia's defence ministry, 77 aircraft will conduct a fly-past, including the rarely seen Il-80 Doomsday plane that can withstand a nuclear attack.
The Ukrainian rescue service said a missile had hit a technical college in Kostiantynivka, in the eastern region of Donetsk, killing at least two people.
In Lugansk, Ukrainian officials said Friday that Russian forces had almost encircled Severodonetsk -- the easternmost city still held by Kyiv -- and were trying to storm it. Kherson in the south remains the only significant city Russia has managed to capture since the war began.
Ukraine's defence ministry says it has destroyed a Russian landing craft near the Black Sea's Snake Island, posting overhead footage on social media of what appears to be an explosion over a light craft. Russia has not yet confirmed the strike.
Italy has impounded a $700 million, 140-metre mega yacht as speculation swirls it could belong to Putin.
US President Joe Biden announces a new $150 million weapons package to Ukraine, including artillery munitions and radar, while urging Congress to pass a $33 billion aid package including $20 billion in military aid.
