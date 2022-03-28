This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ukraine-Russia war: No plans for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting. Key things to know
Ukraine-Russia war: No plans for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting. Key things to know
3 min read.10:13 PM ISTAgencies
Ukraine and Russia are preparing for the first face-to-face peace talks in more than two weeks, but a senior US official said that the Russian President doesn't appear ready to make compromises to end the war
Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that Putin isn’t planning on meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following the fourth round of Ukraine-Russian negotiations on March 29 in Istanbul.
Ukraine and Russia are preparing for the first face-to-face peace talks in more than two weeks, but a senior US official said that the Russian President doesn't appear ready to make compromises to end the war.
Zelenskyy has said, "We are looking for peace, really, without delay."
Here's everything you need to know:
‘Humanitarian ceasefire’
- The UN human rights office said 1,119 civilians had been killed and 1,790 wounded since Russia began its attack on Ukraine. More than 100 people have been killed in Kyiv, its mayor said.
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine, where 20,000 civilians have been killed in Russia's month-old invasion and 10 million have fled their homes.
- Humanitarian needs are direst in the southern port city of Mariupol, where Ukraine said that about 160,000 civilians remain encircled by Russian forces, desperate for food, water and medicine.
- Ukraine's foreign ministry said the situation there was "catastrophic" and Russia's assault from land, sea and air had turned a city once home to 450,000 people "into dust".
Fighting
- About 160,000 people remain trapped in besieged Mariupol without power and the city needs to be completely evacuated, its mayor said. Ukraine's deputy prime minister said no humanitarian corridors from the port were possible on Monday due to reports of Russian "provocations".
- The mayor of Irpin, near Kyiv, said Ukrainian forces had seized back full control of the town.
- There are no signs on the ground that Russia has given up a plan to surround Kyiv, Ukraine's defence ministry said.
* Russia is trying to split Ukraine in two to create a Moscow-controlled region after failing to take over the whole country, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence said.
Talks, diplomacy
- Russia and Ukraine both confirmed their delegations would arrive in Turkey on Monday ahead of the start of another round of peace talks in Istanbul on Tuesday.
- The Kremlin said Joe Biden's remark that Putin "cannot remain in power" was a cause for alarm, in a guarded response to a public call from the U.S. president for an end to the Russian leader's 22-year rule.
Economy
- Russia is working out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles and it will take decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency, the Kremlin said.
- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said swings in commodity markets after Russia's invasion posed a risk to financial stability and the challenges facing the world economy are bigger than after the global financial crisis.
- Brewing giants Carlsberg and Heineken said they would quit Russia, joining an exodus of Western companies.
- Russia's invasion has so far cost Ukraine $564.9 billion in terms of damage to infrastructure, lost economic growth and other factors, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated.
