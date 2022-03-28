Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Ukraine-Russia war: Putin-Zelensky talks would be 'counterproductive', Moscow says

Ukraine-Russia war: Putin-Zelensky talks would be 'counterproductive', Moscow says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during an interview with independent Russian news media from Kyiv, Ukraine.
3 min read . 05:28 PM IST Agencies

  • Meanwhile, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the talks between Russia-Ukraine negotiators could take place on Tuesday but there are no plans for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday said that direct talks between President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky would be "counterproductive". This comes as delegations prepared for Turkey-hosted talks on Moscow's military operation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday said that direct talks between President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky would be "counterproductive". This comes as delegations prepared for Turkey-hosted talks on Moscow's military operation.

Putin "has said he has never refused to meet President Zelensky. The only thing that he considers fundamentally important is for these meetings to be well prepared", the Russian Foreign Minister said in televised comments, after Zelensky called for a meeting with his Russian counterpart.

Putin "has said he has never refused to meet President Zelensky. The only thing that he considers fundamentally important is for these meetings to be well prepared", the Russian Foreign Minister said in televised comments, after Zelensky called for a meeting with his Russian counterpart.

Lavrov said the current crisis has "been brewing so long, all these years, that a huge number of problems have built up, therefore just meeting and exchanging views on what you think and I think, that would just be counterproductive now".

Lavrov said the current crisis has "been brewing so long, all these years, that a huge number of problems have built up, therefore just meeting and exchanging views on what you think and I think, that would just be counterproductive now".

Meanwhile, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the talks between Russia-Ukraine negotiators could take place on Tuesday but there are no plans for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.

Meanwhile, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the talks between Russia-Ukraine negotiators could take place on Tuesday but there are no plans for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.

According to the Russian Times, Peskov said that Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul is unlikely to start on Monday but could happen on Tuesday instead.

According to the Russian Times, Peskov said that Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul is unlikely to start on Monday but could happen on Tuesday instead.

Zelensky and Putin have met only once, at talks in Paris in 2019.

Zelensky and Putin have met only once, at talks in Paris in 2019.

Moscow maintains its demands in Ukraine

Moscow maintains its demands in Ukraine

As the countries are set to resume in-person peace talks in Istanbul, Lavrov said Moscow maintains its demands for demilitarisation and "denazification" in Ukraine.

As the countries are set to resume in-person peace talks in Istanbul, Lavrov said Moscow maintains its demands for demilitarisation and "denazification" in Ukraine.

Putin has named these as Moscow's military goals, as well as for Ukraine to have neutral status.

Putin has named these as Moscow's military goals, as well as for Ukraine to have neutral status.

"Both the demilitarisation and the denazification of Ukraine are an essential component of the agreements that we are trying to achieve," Lavrov said.

"Both the demilitarisation and the denazification of Ukraine are an essential component of the agreements that we are trying to achieve," Lavrov said.

"We have an interest in these talks ending with a result that will achieve the fundamental aims for us," the minister said.

"We have an interest in these talks ending with a result that will achieve the fundamental aims for us," the minister said.

He named the primary goal as "ending the killing in the Donbas region that has lasted eight years", referring to eastern Ukraine.

He named the primary goal as "ending the killing in the Donbas region that has lasted eight years", referring to eastern Ukraine.

He added that Russia wanted Ukraine to "stop assimilating itself with the West, with NATO, in the military sense".

He added that Russia wanted Ukraine to "stop assimilating itself with the West, with NATO, in the military sense".

Ukraine must "stop being a country that is continually being militarised and where they try to deploy offensive weapons threatening Russia", he said.

Ukraine must "stop being a country that is continually being militarised and where they try to deploy offensive weapons threatening Russia", he said.

The minister also called for an end to "efforts to encourage Nazi ideology and practices".

The minister also called for an end to "efforts to encourage Nazi ideology and practices".

He said that Ukraine's armed forces are "permeated by officers from the so-called national volunteer battalions, which publicly preach Nazi ideas".

He said that Ukraine's armed forces are "permeated by officers from the so-called national volunteer battalions, which publicly preach Nazi ideas".

Lavrov also accused the West of "supporting the extermination of everything Russian in Ukraine", citing books and television broadcasts.

Lavrov also accused the West of "supporting the extermination of everything Russian in Ukraine", citing books and television broadcasts.

Earlier, the head of the Russian delegation and presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said that Russia-Ukraine talks are ongoing every day in a video format.

Earlier, the head of the Russian delegation and presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said that Russia-Ukraine talks are ongoing every day in a video format.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has banned reporting on troop and equipment movements not announced or approved by the military. 

Meanwhile, Ukraine has banned reporting on troop and equipment movements not announced or approved by the military. 

Journalists who violate the law could face three to eight years in prison. The law does not differentiate between Ukrainian and foreign reporters.

Journalists who violate the law could face three to eight years in prison. The law does not differentiate between Ukrainian and foreign reporters.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. 

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. 

In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!