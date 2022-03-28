This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ukraine-Russia war: Putin-Zelensky talks would be 'counterproductive', Moscow says
3 min read.05:28 PM ISTAgencies
Meanwhile, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the talks between Russia-Ukraine negotiators could take place on Tuesday but there are no plans for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday said that direct talks between President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky would be "counterproductive". This comes as delegations prepared for Turkey-hosted talks on Moscow's military operation.
Putin "has said he has never refused to meet President Zelensky. The only thing that he considers fundamentally important is for these meetings to be well prepared", the Russian Foreign Minister said in televised comments, after Zelensky called for a meeting with his Russian counterpart.
Lavrov said the current crisis has "been brewing so long, all these years, that a huge number of problems have built up, therefore just meeting and exchanging views on what you think and I think, that would just be counterproductive now".
Meanwhile, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the talks between Russia-Ukraine negotiators could take place on Tuesday but there are no plans for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.
According to the Russian Times, Peskov said that Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul is unlikely to start on Monday but could happen on Tuesday instead.
Zelensky and Putin have met only once, at talks in Paris in 2019.
Moscow maintains its demands in Ukraine
As the countries are set to resume in-person peace talks in Istanbul, Lavrov said Moscow maintains its demands for demilitarisation and "denazification" in Ukraine.