Ukraine’s $30 billion problem: How to keep fighting without foreign aid
Chelsey Dulaney , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 22 Jan 2024, 10:41 AM IST
SummaryKyiv could delay salaries, return to printing money if funding from U.S. and EU falls through
Ukraine will run out of money within months and be forced to take painful economic measures to keep the government running if aid from the U.S. or Europe doesn’t come through, according to economists and Ukrainian officials.
