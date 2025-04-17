‘Ukraine’s air defence missiles fell’: Russia rejects claim of attacking Indian firm’s warehouse in Kyiv

Suggesting that the Ukrainian air defence missiles may have fallen, Russia on Thursday rejected Ukraine's allegations that the Russian military attacked a warehouse of an Indian pharmaceutical company in Kyiv.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian embassy alleged that though Russia claims "special friendship" with India, it deliberately targets Indian businesses in Ukraine.

"Today, a Russian missile struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine," the Ukrainian embassy had said.

Reacting to Ukriane's allegations, Russia said that the Russian embassy informed that the Russian armed forces did not attack or plan to attack Kusum Healthcare's warehouse on April 12

"The most likely explanation of the incident is that one of Ukrainian air defence missiles fell on Kusum Healthcare's warehouse setting it on fire," the Russian embassy said.

The embassy said the Russian armed forces have never targeted civilian facilities during its 'Special Military Operation'.

Here is Russian Embassy's full statement In response to the accusations spread by the Embassy of Ukraine in India the Russian Embassy in New Delhi informs that the Russian Armed Forces did not attack or plan to attack on April 12, 2025, Kusum Healthcare's pharmacy warehouse in the eastern part of Kiev.

On that day, Russian tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles and missile forces hit an aviation plant of the Ukrainian military industrial complex, the infrastructure of a military airfield and armoured vehicle repair and UAV assembly workshops at a completely different location.

The most likely explanation of the incident is that one of Ukrainian air defence missiles fell on Kusum Healthcare's warehouse setting it on fire. Similar cases have occurred previously whereby Ukrainian air defence interceptors failing to hit their targets fell in urban areas due to ineptly operated electronic warfare systems.

The Embassy outlines that during the Special Military Operation the Russian Armed Forces have never targeted civilian facilities.