Ukraine's drones hit Russia's 4 airbases from cargo trucks, destroying Tu-95, Tu-22 bombers | Watch

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Sunday carried out a massive drones attack against Russia, striking more than 40 Russian military aircraft deep inside Russian territory, reported Reuters.

According to the report, the drone attack struck military aircraft, including Tu-95 and the Tu-22, which are the strategic bombers for the Russian Air Force.

Several videos stated that the Ukrainian 'Pavutyna' (spider net) operation struck four of Russia's strategic aviation airbases, which destroyed four strategic bombers: Belaya (4700 km from Ukraine), Dyagilevo (700 km), Olenya (2000 km), Ivanovo (900 km). Reports also claimed that the drones were launched by Ukraine from cargo trucks.

Meanwhile, a video went viral on the social media platform X showing military aircraft on fire alleging that those were the Russian A-50, Tu-95 and Tu-22M aircraft.

Earlier, Russia used Tupolev Tu-95 and Tu-22 long-range bombers to launch missiles at Ukraine, while A-50s are used to coordinate targets and detect air defences and guided missiles.

Russia confirmed attacks: In a statement, Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed the attacks and said that the attacks spanned five airfields.

Moscow said that the Ukraine's drones damaged aircraft and sparked fires on air bases in the Irkutsk region and Russia's northern Murmansk.

The Ministry, however, added, the drone attacks were repelled in the Amur region in Russia's Far East and in the western regions of Ivanovo and Ryazan.

Russia's Murmansk Governor also said that the Ukrainian drones attacked the region, according to a separate report from the news agency.

However, the news agency could not verify the development. LiveMint couldn't independently verify the report.

Peace talks: The Ukraine's attack took place on the same day as Zelenskyy said Ukraine will send a delegation to Istanbul for a new round of direct peace talks with Russia on Monday.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said that Defence Minister Rustem Umerov will lead the Ukrainian delegation. “We are doing everything to protect our independence, our state and our people,” Zelenskyy said.