Unidentified armed hijackers took control of a Ukrainian plane and flew it to Iran after it arrived in Afghanistan last week to evacuate Ukrainians, reports Russian News Agency TASS.

"Last Sunday, our plane was hijacked by other people. On Tuesday, the plane was practically stolen from us, with an unidentified group of passengers onboard instead of airlifting Ukrainians," Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin said.

"Our next three evacuation attempts were also not successful because our people could not get into the airport," he said.

The deputy minister did not report anything about what happened to the plane or whether Kiev would seek to get it back or how the Ukrainian citizens got back from Kabul.

According to TASS, a military transport plane with 83 people onboard, including 31 Ukrainians, arrived from Afghanistan to Kiev on Sunday.

