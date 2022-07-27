Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska shared the unsparing account of the ongoing war and made a direct appeal for more arms, especially more air-defense systems, echoing her husband's calls throughout the war for more weapons from the US and other allies
Olena Zelenska, the first lady of the war-torn country Ukraine appeared on the special digital cover of the US Vogue amidst Russia-Ukraine war. The Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska reportedly for a long time has made it clear that she has no personal craving for the spotlight, “yet on Wednesday, she stood in the US Capitol and starkly made the case for more US air defence systems to block Russian missiles," according to AP report.
Notably, the report further highlighted that Olena Zelenska showed the most powerful lawmakers in United States images of “the toll of Russian bombardment of cities on Ukraine's children, a blood-splattered baby stroller, a small crumpled body." Additionally, the first lady of Ukraine shared, “we want no more airstrikes. No more missile strikes."
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy won praise from the supporters for staying in Kyiv since Russia attacked, speaking nightly by video address, even as Zelenska and the couple's two children reportedly went into hiding away from Zelenskyy for security reasons for the first two months of the war. According to the AP report, the first lady said, “I found for myself arguments in favor of publicity. One of them is the opportunity to draw people's attention to important social issues."
The report further noted that until last week's appearance before the United States lawmakers the humanitarian needs of the war. “Maybe you expected from me to speak on those topics," she said, adding “but how can I talk on all that when an unprovoked war is being waged on our country?"
According to the AP report, the US lawmakers and others gave Olena Zelenska standing ovations before her speech, as she shared the unsparing account of the ongoing war and made a direct appeal to lawmakers for more arms, especially more air-defense systems, echoing her husband's calls throughout the war for more weapons from the U.S. and other allies.
