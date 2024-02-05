Ukraine's fund woes: How US, UK are using sanction 'loopholes' to buy Russian oil while blaming India
India was often accused by Western media of funding Russia's war as New Delhi continued to purchase Russian oil despite heavy sanctions from the United States and other Western countries.
For almost two years now, Ukraine has been defending itself from the invading Russian forces. The Russia-Ukraine war, which jolted the post-pandemic geopolitical order was closely followed in the beginning, with US-led Western nations drawing a clear line between countries with Russia and Ukraine. India was often accused by Western media of funding Russia's war as New Delhi continued to purchase Russian oil despite heavy sanctions from the United States and other Western countries.