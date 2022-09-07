Ukraine’s nuclear plant: Is the world ‘playing with fire’ ?1 min read . 02:24 PM IST
Rafael Grossi, the director general of IAEA grimly warned that the world was’playing with fire’ and called for a security zone to be set up around the plant
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, caught dangerously in the middle of the raging war with Russia, was catapulted back to global attention with Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Association (IAEA), grimly warning that the world was “playing with fire" . The watchdog called on combatants to cease shelling in the area around the plant and recommended the establishment of a nuclear safety and protection zone around the facility.
What is the Zaporizhzhia plant and why does it matter?
First built during the Soviet era, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is among the largest nuclear power facilities in the world. It alone accounts for over one-fifth of Ukraine’s electric power generation. With a total capacity of 5,700 MW, it is estimated that the Zaporizhzhia plant generates enough energy to power 4 million households.
Following the invasion of Ukraine in February, Russian troops took over control over the plant and have held it since. While a team of Ukrainian staff continue to operate the plant, heavy fighting and shelling around the plant have caused global fears about the possibility of nuclear disaster should the plant be damaged.
How serious is the threat?
During the course of the war, the reactors at the Zaporizhzhia plant have been disconnected from the Ukrainian electricity grid. Four main lines once connected the facility to the main grid-- these have all been damaged.
Without a constant source of power, the nuclear reactors, which need to be cooled through a supply of pumped water, are at the risk of overheating and eventually suffering a meltdown. The consequences, ranging from a leakage of radiation to an explosion in the plant, are thought to be devastating.
Grossi is a worried man. As the plant’s power lines came under attack, Grossi implied that the damage inflicted was deliberate. “It is clear that those who have these military aims know very well that the way to cripple or to do more damage is to…. hit where it hurts", Grossi said.
What has been the reaction of international watchdogs?
The IAEA has gone public with its concerns. Grossi believed the situation was “completely out of control". Grossi added that “Every principle of nuclear safety has been violated."
After an IAEA team led by Grossi inspected the facility, a detailed report was released which documents the extensive physical damage suffered by the nuclear plant over the course of several months. The report called on combatants to cease shelling in the area around the plant and recommended the establishment of a nuclear safety and protection zone around the facility.
How have the combatants reacted thus far?
Cooperation has proved elusive as Russian and Ukrainian governments have accused each other of exacerbating the precarious situation. The former accused the Ukranians of launching attacks to wrest control of the facility from Russian forces. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government has accused the Russian forces of inflicting further damage on the site. Ukraine’s state owned nuclear energy company Energatom has claimed that Russian shelling has caused “risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances“.
What has India’s position been?
Last month, India expressed its concerns at reports of shelling around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant facility. Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj stated India’s “concern over the reports of shelling near the spent fuel storage facility of the Nuclear Power Plant".
“We call for mutual restraint so as not to endanger the safety and security of nuclear facilities," she added.
Kamboj also spoke in favour of the IAEA’s efforts in defusing the crisis. “We also accord high priority to the discharge by the IAEA of its safeguards and monitoring activities, in accordance with its Statute in an effective, non- discriminatory and efficient manner, and we value the efforts of the Agency in this regard", she added.
