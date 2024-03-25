Ukraine's Odesa faces emergency power outage after Russian attack
Ukraine's port of Odesa faces emergency power outages due to a Russian air attack damaging a high-voltage facility. Electric transport is suspended, and industrial consumption is limited.
Emergency power outages were introduced in Ukraine's port of Odesa on Monday after a Russian air attack damaged one of the high-voltage facilities there, Ukraine's top energy provider DTEK said on Monday.
