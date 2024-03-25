Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Ukraine's Odesa faces emergency power outage after Russian attack

Ukraine's Odesa faces emergency power outage after Russian attack

Reuters

Ukraine's port of Odesa faces emergency power outages due to a Russian air attack damaging a high-voltage facility. Electric transport is suspended, and industrial consumption is limited.

Shamsidin Fariduni, a suspect in the shooting attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue, is escorted before a court hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia March 24, 2024. (Reuters)

Emergency power outages were introduced in Ukraine's port of Odesa on Monday after a Russian air attack damaged one of the high-voltage facilities there, Ukraine's top energy provider DTEK said on Monday.

"The situation remains difficult," DTEK said on the Telegram messaging app. "In order to reduce the load on the network, electric transport will not operate in the city today, and industrial consumption is also limited."

The administration of Odesa said on Telegram that the city and the region were attacked by several waves of drones launched by Russia. Four of the air weapons were shot down over the Odesa and neighbouring Mykolaiv regions.

Debris from a falling drone sparked a fire at the power facility, which was promptly put out, the administration added.

Ukrainian military says air defences destroyed 8 out of 9 drones launched by Russia overnight. Most of the drones were destroyed in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

DTEK said power was restored by Monday morning to two city districts.

