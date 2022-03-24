Ukraine's President urges global protests against Russia's war from March 24

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged people around the world to initiate global protests to stop Russia's invasion of his country. In a video message, Zelensky said, "From March 24, come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom and life, come to your squares, to your streets, make yourselves visible & heard".
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged people around the world to initiate global protests to stop Russia's invasion of his country. In a video message, Zelensky said, "From March 24, come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom and life, come to your squares, to your streets, make yourselves visible & heard".
In a speech on the eve of a one-month anniversary of Russia's invasion, Zelensky urged people around the globe "to stand against the war starting from March 24... and after then" and speak up against Russia's bloody war.
In a speech on the eve of a one-month anniversary of Russia's invasion, Zelensky urged people around the globe "to stand against the war starting from March 24... and after then" and speak up against Russia's bloody war.
"Show your standing, come from your offices, your homes, your schools, and your universities, come in the name of peace," Zelensky said.
"Show your standing, come from your offices, your homes, your schools, and your universities, come in the name of peace," Zelensky said.
"The world must stop the war."
"The world must stop the war."
Zelensky also called on NATO to provide Ukraine with “effective and unrestricted" support to Ukraine, including any weapons it needs to fend off the invasion. His office said he will address the alliance's summit on Thursday by video.
Zelensky also called on NATO to provide Ukraine with “effective and unrestricted" support to Ukraine, including any weapons it needs to fend off the invasion. His office said he will address the alliance's summit on Thursday by video.
Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden will huddle with key allies in Brussels and Warsaw this week to talk through plans for imposing punishing new sanctions on Russia while developing a consensus on how they would respond if Russia were to launch a cyber, chemical, or even nuclear attack.
Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden will huddle with key allies in Brussels and Warsaw this week to talk through plans for imposing punishing new sanctions on Russia while developing a consensus on how they would respond if Russia were to launch a cyber, chemical, or even nuclear attack.
One new sanctions option that Biden is looking at is to target hundreds of members of the Russian State Duma, the lower house of parliament
One new sanctions option that Biden is looking at is to target hundreds of members of the Russian State Duma, the lower house of parliament
Earlier this week, Biden warned that Russia could be planning cyberattacks that would affect US companies. Biden also spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday to warn him against backing Russia with military or financial assistance.
Earlier this week, Biden warned that Russia could be planning cyberattacks that would affect US companies. Biden also spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday to warn him against backing Russia with military or financial assistance.
Biden travels to Warsaw on Friday to meet Polish officials to discuss the enormous humanitarian strain caused by the Ukrainian refugee crisis. Biden is scheduled to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Saturday.
Biden travels to Warsaw on Friday to meet Polish officials to discuss the enormous humanitarian strain caused by the Ukrainian refugee crisis. Biden is scheduled to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Saturday.